Man arrested in Easter shooting

SANTA BARBARA A Goleta man was arrested Tuesday by the Santa Barbara Police Department’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators in connection with a shooting that occurred on Easter Sunday on the city’s Eastside.

The incident was reported around 1:50 p.m. April 12. Officers responded to Punta Gorda and Salinas streets and discovered spent shell casings. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area, which had bullet holes, and several occupants were contacted, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Daniel Djamli-Kahi. A search warrant was authorized for Mr. Djamli-Kahi and his residence on Covington Way in Goleta.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the department’s SWAT team was assisted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s SWAT team and served the warrant. Mr. Djamli-Kahi was arrested without incident.

TWo firearms, a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and an AR-15 assault rifle were located in the residence, as well as “hundreds” of rounds of ammunition, Mr. Wagner said.

Mr. Djamli-Kahi was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a firearm.

