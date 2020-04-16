Home Local Man arrested in Easter shooting
Local

Man arrested in Easter shooting

by Mitchell White 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

SANTA BARBARA A Goleta man was arrested Tuesday by the Santa Barbara Police Department’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators in connection with a shooting that occurred on Easter Sunday on the city’s Eastside.

The incident was reported around 1:50 p.m. April 12. Officers responded to Punta Gorda and Salinas streets and discovered spent shell casings. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area, which had bullet holes, and several occupants were contacted, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Daniel Djamli-Kahi. A search warrant was authorized for Mr. Djamli-Kahi and his residence on Covington Way in Goleta.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the department’s SWAT team was assisted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s SWAT team and served the warrant. Mr. Djamli-Kahi was arrested without incident. 

TWo firearms, a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and an AR-15 assault rifle were located in the residence, as well as “hundreds” of rounds of ammunition, Mr. Wagner said.

Mr. Djamli-Kahi was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a firearm.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

You may also like

Man arrested in Easter shooting

Police searching for robbery suspect

Gov. Newsom outlines indicators that could lead to...

Two more juveniles arrested in attempted murder

Far apart, but closer than ever: The Easter...

‘It may be a blessing in disguise’: Local...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More