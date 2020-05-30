Man arrested in stabbing

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara man was arrested Thursday night in connection with a stabbing that occurred earlier this week on the city’s Eastside, police said.

The stabbing occurred Wednesday in the 200 block of South Milpas Street. The victim, whose identity was withheld, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

The suspect, later identified as Anthony Cuevas, 45, was located around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Punta Gorda Street.

As Mr. Cuevas left a residence on a bicycle, Officer Signorelli and his K-9 partner, Murdoch, intercepted Mr. Cuevas and ordered him to stop. With Murdoch running closely behind him, Mr. Cuevas surrendered without incident, Mr. Wagner said.

The knife believed to be used in the stabbing was found buried in the ground at a nearby location.

Mr. Cuevas was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.