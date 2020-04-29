Man arrested on gun, drug charges

GOLETA Authorities seized multiple firearms and ammunition, as well as methamphetamine and cocaine, during the service of a search warrant Monday.

Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Investigations Bureau were assisted by the California Highway Patrol during the warrant service at a residence in the 400 block of Valdez Avenue. The warrant was served as part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activities involving 26-year-old Heraclio Pulido, who is on active county probation, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“During the warrant service, detectives located two Springfield 1911 pistols, a Glock .40 caliber pistol, an FN57 pistol, a Marlin .22LR rifle, a Mossberg pump action shotgun, a .357 revolver, and an AR15 rifle. They also found a methamphetamine pipe, prescription medication, methamphetamine, cocaine, a scale and baggies,” Ms. Zick said.

Mr. Pulido was taken into custody without incident. He was booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale — all felony charges — as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

“The bail for these charges was $0 in accordance with the Emergency Bail Schedule,” Ms. Zick said.