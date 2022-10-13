Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Santa Ynez area

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris

A 26-year-old Lancaster man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a 72-year-old man Saturday in the Santa Ynez area.

The suspect, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, was arrested Tuesday in Santa Cruz on suspicion of murder for the Oct. 8 killing of the victim, identified as Terry Wilson, according to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Acting on a tip, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect Tuesday and arrested him without incident on an outstanding homicide warrant, Ms. Zick said.

Mr. Svane-Morris will be booked at the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria for his no-bail warrant as well as possible additional charges.

The stolen vehicle that he was believed to be associated with was recovered by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and will be released to the owner.

At approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and medics responded to treat the victim, who was beyond life-saving measures and was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified, and deputies began searching the area, Ms. Zick said.

Several hours after the murder, it was discovered that a vehicle, a blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan, was stolen from a residence in the area where the homicide occurred.

Based on the proximity, detectives believe Mr. Svane-Morris stole the Chrysler minivan after allegedly committing the murder.

