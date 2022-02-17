Man charged in Goleta homicide case

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Arrests have been made in the investigation of a homicide that allegedly took place Feb. 10 at Pacifica Suites, a hotel in the 5400 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

Charges have been filed in a Goleta homicide case.

On Wednesday evening, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced charges were filed against Isaiah Ramirez Alexander, 34, of Santa Barbara.

“Mr. Alexander is alleged to have shot and killed 43-year-old Richard Cardona at Pacifica Suites on February 10, 2022,” the district attorney’s office said in a news release. The office was referring to a hotel in the 5400 block of Hollister Avenue, near the on- and off-ramps of State Route 217, in Goleta.

Mr. Alexander is charged with five felony counts, including first-degree murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, shooting at an inhabited vehicle, residential burglary, and commercial burglary, for various incidents from Feb. 10-14, according to the district attorney’s office.

Mr. Alexander is currently being held without bail and a preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Department 6, in Santa Barbara.

“Mr. Alexander is also charged with Special Allegations for previously having been convicted of two prior violent strikes, personal use of a firearm, and being out on bail on two separate cases during the commission of the charged offenses,” the district attorney’s office said.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives arrested Mr. Alexander around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of State Street.

The detectives’ investigation began Feb. 10 after reports of shots being fired that night in the Hollister Avenue area near State Route 217.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim, 43-year-old Richard Andrew Cardona, and the suspects were familiar with each other, and this was not a random attack,” Ms. Zick said in a news release Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported finding evidence of a shooting Feb. 10 at the Pacifica Suites hotel.

Mr. Cardona arrived on the night of Feb. 10 at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The hospital, which is at Hollister and Patterson avenues, is a short distance from the hotel.

In addition to Mr. Alexander, the detectives’ investigation resulted in the arrest of Anthony Torres Lopez Jr., 36, of Santa Barbara at approximately 9:07 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Laguna and Cota streets.

Ms. Zick said Mr. Lopez is being booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on suspicion of robbery and suspicion of attempted extortion. Both are felonies. His bail amount is pending.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 805-681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call the sheriff’s office’s tip line at 805-681-4171 or go to sbsheriff.org.

