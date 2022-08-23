Man charged with arson in Hollister Ranch fire expected to go to trial in October

Prosecutors expect that the trial for the man charged with arson in connection with the March 12 Hollister Ranch fire will begin sometime in October.

A judge on Friday denied a defense motion to dismiss the case against defendant Edward Junior Macklin based on what his attorneys claimed was insufficient evidence presented against him at his July 11 preliminary hearing. A trial readiness and settlement hearing has been set for Aug. 31.

“I do not expect him to plead guilty,” Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore told the News-Press. “I do expect us to be preparing to set a trial on this case. It will likely go sometime in October.”

Ms. Whitmore could not say for certain that that’s when the trial will start because another readiness and settlement hearing could be set for September or October at which time there’s a chance he could change his plea to guilty.

Assuming nothing changes, “we would proceed next to jury trial in Lompoc,” a division of Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Ms. Whitmore said.

The March 12 fire started in Hollister Ranch in the Del Norte Road area and burned approximately 120 acres over five separate properties.

“Following an investigation by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the defendant Edward Macklin was charged with felony arson, misdemeanor trespass, and possession of drug paraphernalia,” Ms. Whitmore said. “He was held to answer at (his) preliminary hearing and the motion to dismiss was denied. He has pleaded not guilty.”

Mr. Macklin, 31, is charged with arson of a structure or forest, a felony, as someone “who did willfully, unlawfully and maliciously set fire to and burn … a structure or forest land located at 146 Hollister Ranch Road,” prosecutors said in the complaint/information filed against him.

He faces a special allegation of committing arson with aggravating factors because two firefighters were injured as a result of his alleged offense.

A witness allegedly placed Mr. Macklin at the scene when the fire broke out. Investigators allegedly found drug paraphernalia and three lighters in his backpack, in addition to one he allegedly carried on him.

email: nhartstein@newspress.com