Man charged with running down good Samaritan to appear in court

The man charged with running down a good Samaritan who was trying to stop him from driving away to avoid pursuing police will appear next week to set a date for his preliminary hearing.

Cary Glenn Allen, 43, of Santa Barbara, is set to return to court on June 27 for the scheduling of a preliminary hearing, Senior Deputy District Attorney Megan Chanda told the News-Press.

“The two felony cases are set for preliminary hearing setting, and the misdemeanor probation case is set for probation violation hearing setting,” she said.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced on June 9 that charges had been filed against Mr. Allen in connection with the June 6 incident in Santa Barbara.

He has been charged with four felony counts – Aggravated Mayhem, Assault with a Deadly Weapon for personally inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Permanent Injury and Evading an Officer Causing Injury.

Mr. Allen is also charged with two misdemeanor counts – Hit and Run Driving (resulting in property damage) and Domestic Violence Contempt of Court.

Further, prosecutors allege that he was out on bail in another case, in which he is charged with one felony count of Corporal Injury to a Spouse and one misdemeanor count of Domestic Violence Contempt of Court. As to the felony count, prosecutors allege that Mr. Allen was previously convicted of Battery Upon a Spouse, and granted probation in that case on Jan. 23.

If convicted of all charges and found in violation of probation, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.

Mr. Allen was arraigned on June 8, when he pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all special allegations.

He was arrested on June 6 following a police pursuit after a disturbance in the 1900 block of De La Vina Street. Santa Barbara Police responded at 12:25 p.m., where the reporting party said someone had been pounding on the windows and attempting to enter a locked door of a local business.

Officers contacted Mr. Allen without incident. He was asked to leave the property and he complied, but as he left he allegedly hit a retaining wall.

In the 2000 block of Bath Street the officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and a good Samaritan attempted to prevent the vehicle from leaving the traffic stop by standing in front of it. The driver allegedly struck the good Samaritan, fled the scene, and a pursuit was initiated.

Officers rendered life-saving measures and medical aid to the victim until Fire Department Personnel and AMR Paramedics arrived. He was transported to Cottage Hospital with serious injuries.

A police investigation showed an incident occurring in the 2000 block of Bath Street was not a traffic collision but allegedly an intentional act by the driver to strike the good Samaritan with his vehicle.

Officers were able to arrest Mr. Allen in the 2300 block of Carlton Way at 1:36 p.m.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com