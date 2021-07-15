Man cleans up encampment he once lived in

COURTESY PHOTOS

Andrew Velikanje bagged up items left at a homeless encampment at Haskell’s Beach Tuesday.

GOLETA — A homeless encampment at Haskell’s Beach, near The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta, was cleaned up Tuesday by a group including a former resident of the campment.

Andrew Velikanje heard about the clean-up operation through Hands Across Montecito, a yearlong Montecito Association and City Net project seeking to get to know homeless individuals’ needs.

Mr. Velikanje prefers to spend his time cleaning up the environment. He frequents the shoreline of Lake Cachuma not to fish, but to gather trash.

He posts videos of his cleanup efforts on YouTube and is forming an organization called Earthcomb, hoping to gather others passionate about environmental preservation.

Ben Sandu, left, Goleta community resource deputy; Mr. Velikanje and Marborg Industries Vice President Brian Borgatello participated in the cleanup.

Others involved in the encampment clean up include Bacara staff member Mitch Vargas, Marborg Industries Vice President Brian Borgatello and Ben Sandu, a Goleta community resource deputy.

— Annelise Hanshaw