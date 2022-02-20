Man dies in Lompoc from gunshot wounds

The Lompoc Police Department has started a homicide investigation into the shooting death of a 37-year-old man.

Officers responded at 12:51 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of H Street in Lompoc.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim, who suffered gunshot wounds, Sgt. Scott Morgan said in a news release. Officers and medics rendered him medical aid, and medics transported the victim to a local trauma center.

The victim died from his injuries, Sgt. Morgan said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-736-2341.

