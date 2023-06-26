Man pleads guilty in child pornography case

A former UCSB researcher has pleaded guilty to one count of felony possession of child pornography involving illicit images found on his work computer, prosecutors said.

Matthew Ferris Peterson, 41, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty when he appeared in court on June 14 to set a date for his preliminary hearing, Deputy District Attorney Megan Chanda told the News-Press.

Mr. Peterson will return to court on Aug. 15 for sentencing, she said.

“He will be sentenced to two years of felony probation and required to comply with various term including, but not limited to, serve 90 days in County Jail, complete 100 hours of community service, sex offender classes/therapy per the probation department, no contact with minors, and he will be required to register as a sex offender,” the prosecutor said.

In the complaint filed against Ms. Peterson, prosecutors alleged the defendant possessed or controlled child pornograpy between Jan. 1, 2020 and June 29, 2022 that related to images of a person under age 18, “personally engaging in or simulating sexual conduct.”

Mr. Peterson was arrested in June 2022 at a home in Carpinteria following an investigation by university police who found the child pornography images on his university-issued computer.

