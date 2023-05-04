Man pleads guilty to murder

Sentencing set for Friday for Erik Rocha Fernandez

District Attorney John R. Savrnoch announced Wednesday that Erik Rocha Fernandez pled guilty to the 2021 murder of a Santa Maria man.

The defendant, 22, pled guilty to first-degree murder and admitted an enhancement for intentionally and personally using a firearm that caused the death of Frankie Hernandez on May 21, 2021, in Santa Maria.

Mr. Rocha Fernandez also pled guilty to the attempted murder of another man and conspiracy to commit witness intimidation by force or fear.

He will receive a sentence of 10 years, followed by 25 years to life in state prison.

Sentencing is set for Friday in Santa Barbara County Superior Courts-Santa Maria division.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore prosecuted the case. The case was investigated by Santa Maria Police Detective Zack Robbins.

