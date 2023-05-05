Man pleads not guilty to attempted kidnapping

Elias Maldonado, 52, is accused of attempting to abduct Carpinteria girl

A Santa Barbara man has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of attempted kidnapping connected to his alleged attempt last fall to abduct a 12-year-old Carpinteria girl, prosecutors said.

Elias Maldonado, 52, appeared in court Wednesday for his arraignment and, for the second time, entered a not guilty plea. The case was continued to June 7 for a pretrial readiness/settlement conference, Deputy District Attorney Hannah Meyer told the News-Press.

Mr. Maldonado pleaded not guilty at his initial arraignment after being charged with attempted kidnapping, but after a judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence against him at his March 30 preliminary hearing to warrant the case going to trial, he was given a second opportunity to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Nov. 10 that detectives had arrested Mr. Maldonado on suspicion of attempted kidnapping for an incident that occurred two days earlier (Nov. 8).

Community Resource Deputy Bryan Dickey was notified Nov. 9 by Carpinteria Middle School staff of a reported kidnapping incident that had occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue near the entrance to the bicycle path.

Deputy Dickey spoke with the female juvenile reporting party, who provided a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description, sheriff’s officials said.

He and patrol deputies conducted a follow-up investigation, identified the suspect as Mr. Maldonado and tracked him to a motel in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue.

Deputies also learned that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. on Nov. 9, Deputy Dickey, along with patrol deputies and a Sheriff’s K-9 unit, contacted Mr. Maldonado at the motel, where he was taken into custody after allegedly briefly attempting to flee.

Mr. Maldonado was booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on suspicion of attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 14, a felony, and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor, as well as an outstanding warrant for domestic violence and false imprisonment, both felonies.

Prosecutors charged Mr. Maldonado with attempted kidnapping, alleging the defendant, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds, attempted to abduct the girl either by force or “by any other means of instilling fear,” with the intention of taking her elsewhere. The charge is a serious and/or violent felony.

Prosecutors also alleged aggravating factors, contending the alleged crime involved great violence, great bodily harm, and threat of great bodily harm or other act disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness. Prosecutors noted that the victim was particularly vulnerable.

They also alleged Mr. Maldonado engaged in violent conduct that indicates a serious danger to society.

He also is charged with two misdemeanors — one for allegedly annoying or molesting a child under 18, and the other for resisting arrest.

Prosecutors said they intend to introduce evidence of any prior acts of sexual offenses allegedly committed by the defendant.

