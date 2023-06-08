Man sentenced over sexual assault of minors

Edward Norman Hill Lewis, 44, of Lompoc has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault of minors, District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced Wednesday.

Judge Michael Carrozzo recently sentenced the defendant after he pled guilty to committing two counts of “lewd or lascivious acts” upon Jane Doe 1, a child who is under the age of 14, and one count of “lewd or lascivious act” upon Jane Doe 2, a child who is 15 years of age.

As a result of these pleas, the defendant will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The case initially came to light in 2021 when Jane Doe 1, a 17-year-old girl with autism, came forward and disclosed that she had been molested by the defendant since she was 13 years old.

Jane Doe 1’s details led investigators to identify other survivors who had also been sexually assaulted by the defendant during their underage years, dating back to 1999.

However, due to the statute of limitations, charges could only be filed for one additional survivor, identified as Jane Doe 2.

The defendant engaged in sexual acts with Jane Doe 2 when she was 15 years old and manipulated her into sending him explicit photographs of herself. The defendant had gained the trust of both Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 by befriending their mothers, and he was considered a close family friend before perpetrating these heinous acts, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office noted.

The outcome achieved in this case would not have been possible without the bravery displayed by all the survivors who came forward, the D.A.’s office said.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com