Man vs. sea

Ocean’s no match for Frank Suttner

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Frank Suttner looks carefully at the King Tide, then decides to brave the force of nature.

It takes more than a King Tide to stop Frank Suttner.

The 73-year-old swimmer navigated his way through a 6-foot-high wave Monday morning at Leadbetter Beach.

Mr. Suttner has been swimming the ocean for 10 years, but took a careful look before stepping into the Pacific. After all, this wasn’t just any morning. The King Tide is an especially high tide.

Mr. Suttner stands as the intimidating wave approaches.

Mr. Suttner waits for the right time.

The powerful wave almost takes Mr. Suttner down.

Mr. Suttner swims safely past the high surf.

Ultimately, Mr. Suttner decided to brave the force of nature. News-Press Photo Editor Rafael Maldonado was there and captured the moments, from start to finish.

In the end, Mr. Suttner conquered the wave.

— Dave Mason