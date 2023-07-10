Home Life Man wins $1.3M jackpot at Chumash Casino
Life

Man wins $1.3M jackpot at Chumash Casino

by Liam Hibbert 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

A Ventura County man hit a $1.3 million progressive jackpot on Saturday night to claim the largest jackpot in the resort’s history.

The same man had just won a $556 thousand jackpot on a slot machine in May at the Chumash Casino Resort. The man, who prefers to remain anonymous, plans to spend the $1.3 million prize on his grandkids’ tuition. 

“I was just surprised and very glad,” said the Ventura County winner. “My granddaughter, who turns 16 in September, is going to get a new car.”

The previous record at the Chumash Casino Resort of $1 million was won in 2014. 

– Liam Hibbert

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

News-Press Correspondent

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More