Man wins half a million dollars at Chumash Resort

COURTESY PHOTO

The Chumash Casino Resort announced a Ventura resident recently won a $556,120 jackpot in its Higher Limits room.

A Ventura man recently won a $556,120 progressive jackpot at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Around 9:30 a.m. on May 25, the winner, a guest who preferred to remain anonymous, was playing one of the 2X10X5X Bonus Times progressive machines in the resort’s Higher Limits room.

He told the casino that he will be using the money to support his grandkids with vehicles and college tuition.

The Chumash Casino Resort, owned by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, has many opportunities for customers to win big.

The casino conducts its $100,000 Weekly Wheels Car and Free Play Giveaway featuring the Toyota Highlander on June 11, 18 and 25.

On June 11, the resort will be holding its highly anticipated “Hitch the Fun” quarterly giveaway, featuring two exciting grand prizes: an Adventure Package and a Road Trip Package. The Slot Free Play drawings will begin at 5 p.m., with two guests winning the grand prizes at 10 p.m.

Visit www.chumashcasino.com/hitch-the-fun.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com