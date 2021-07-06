Mandala weaving workshop planned

COURTESY PHOTO

Peggie Williamson, owner of Poppies Art and Gifts in Ojai, will teach a workshop July 15 on weaving mandalas.

OJAI — Drinks and crafts will blend at The Vine during a mandala weaving workshop July 15.

The session will start at 6 p.m. at The Vine, 308 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai (in front of the arcade).

Peggie Williamson, who owns Poppies Art and Gifts in Ojai, will teach workshop participants how to create a mandala and learn to weave in the process. Mandalas, used to center oneself for introspection or meditation, can create a sense of peace, according to a news release.

Space is limited. To reserve a spot, go to poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

The class fee is $29 and covers all materials. The workshop will be held outside on the patio, where people can enjoy a cocktail or a bite to eat for an extra fee.

— Dave Mason