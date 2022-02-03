Manigault named Rona Barrett Foundation board chair

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA YNEZ — Cynthia Manigault has been elected the chair of the Rona Barrett Foundation board.

The nonprofit is dedicated to providing affordable housing and wellness services for low-income seniors.

Ms. Manigault has served on the foundation’s board since 2019. Her election as the chair was announced by Rona Barrett, the foundation’s founder, CEO and president, at the organization’s January board meeting.

As a recently retired healthcare professional, Ms. Manigault has spent more than 40 years in psychiatric nursing. Prior to her last position as nurse educator for psychiatry and addiction medicine at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, she held leadership roles at New York University and Columbia Presbyterian/Psychiatric Institute in New York City, as well as UCLA-Neuropsychiatric Institute in Los Angeles.

Ms. Manigault also is the CEO and owner of Manigault & Associates, a software development company with a focus on health care.

In addition to Ms. Manigault, the board consists of Ms. Barrett, Jane Ayer, Roger Battistone, Djamila Cabugos, Dr. Lisa Clement, Steve Reden and Susan Weber.

2021 marked the fifth anniversary of the opening of the foundation’s Golden Inn & Village, a retirement community in Santa Ynez.

For more information, go to www.ronabarrettfoundation.org.

