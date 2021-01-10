MANN, Coralie

4/29/1929 — 1/1/2021

Coralie Ulvang Mann, 91, passed away January 1st, 2021, after suffering a stroke at her home in Chandler, Arizona. Born in Duluth, MN, she was known as Cree, a nickname from High School, Cree graduated from Stanbrook Hall and then went on to Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., then Washington University in St. Louis, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Retailing in 1950.

There Cree met her lifelong love, Jim Mann, an executive with Coca Cola. She and Jim moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she worked as a model and TV fashion show commentator. They also lived in Mt. View, California (San Francisco Bay Area) for five years. There Cree modeled for The Emporium, Macy’s, Merle Norman, Cadillac and several other prominent retailers. Jim’s job relocated them to the Los Angeles area (Northridge) from 1975 to 1990.

They retired to Santa Barbara in 1990, where she lost Jim to prostate cancer in 2007. Cree was a well-known watercolor artist in the Santa Barbara area, her home filled with paintings of local scenes. Cree was active in St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, and was a choir member. A very talented Cree played the piano and was a member of the Prime Time Band and Basin Street Buddies Dixieland bands. She volunteered at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Santa Barbara Historical Society, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and Braille Institute.

In 2019 Cree moved to the Enclave in Chandler, AZ, to be closer to her family. Always active, she taught watercolor classes for the residents of the Enclave.

Cree is survived by two sons, John Douglas Mann of Phoenix and Bruce Andrew Mann of Tucson, daughter Saralee Mann of Phoenix and daughter-in-laws Trixie Mann (Bruce) and Karen Mays (Doug). Also two grandchildren, Richard Mann of Santa Cruz, California and Tawni Mann of Phoenix. She was proceeded in death by her husband, James Ellis Mann.

Services will be held in Santa Barbara, CA at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley at hov.org/donate