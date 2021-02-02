MANN, Glenn Robert

Glenn Robert Mann, of Solvang, CA passed away comfortably in Fullerton on January 20, 2021. Glenn is survived by his favorite feline companion ‘Paws,’ 3 daughters and multiple grand, and great-grandchildren. He was born in Monrovia, CA on March 2, 1929. He graduated high school & Fullerton College and found himself years later graduating from USC’s School of Dentistry. During his time at USC, Glenn married his wife MaryJane. Shortly after USC, he passed his dental exams and moved to Fairchild Airforce base in Spokane Washington to practice dentistry and several months later welcomed the first of their three children. After a full life of Dentistry, children, travel and being a private pilot with multiple ratings, Glenn and MaryJane retired to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1998 where they spent many afternoons exploring the local back roads, taking nature photos, planning the next adventure or spending time with friends and family.

Glenn loved to spend time traveling with his family or friends with the Los Angeles Flying club ‘The Skylarks.’ Funeral Services will be Friday, February 5th at 12:00 pm at the Old Mission Santa Ines in Solvang (also live streamed via the old Mission Santa Ines website). The interment will be held on Saturday, February 6th at 1:00 pm at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange, CA.

