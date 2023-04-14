MANNING, Alfred B. Jr.

Alfred B. Manning, Jr., 92, passed away March 7, 2023 in Paso Robles, California, at home surrounded by family.

Born Feb. 12, 1931, at Cottage Hospital to Alfred, Sr. and Frances Gertrude, Al was the eldest of three, growing up with brothers Robert and William.

Al graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1949, and studied in various trades and fire sciences in Santa Monica and Santa Barbara City College.

He started his career as a carpenter, going on to become a firefighter for the city of Santa Barbara. After retiring as captain, he continued serving as a contractor for the Forestry Service until he was 82 years old.

Al was also an entrepreneur, successfully running rental properties and The Peg Too (Goleta), a popular women’s

clothing store.

He had a lifelong passion for classic hot rods (member of the Bent Axels in Santa Maria). He loved to entertain family and friends, and drive his speed boats at Lake Nacimiento in Paso Robles, where he enjoyed his final years.

Al is survived by family across California, Oregon and Arizona, including his wife Kristina; brother Robert (Ann); his three sons Michael (Judy), Terry (Kathy) and Gary (Serada); two stepchildren Porfirio Landeros (Laetitia) and Sandra Thomas.

He also is survived by seven grandchildren: Robert, Danielle, Kristen, Krystal, Michelle, Wayne, and Tara; six great-grandchildren: Isabel Rose, Ayden James, Wayette Von, Silas Orion, Maxwell and Elizabeth.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. May 10, at Paso Robles Cemetery.