Many questions about government

Questions: How is it that just one political party gets to hold an investigation that concerns both parties? Why is it OK for a hidden, black, Capitol policeman to shoot a young unarmed, female veteran standing in a hallway as no threat, then receive an award for doing so? Why can’t the opposing party hold its own “hearing,” not a trial, with rebuttal, or better yet, with both parties together in a joint hearing?

Aside from “trespassing,” the massive protest at the Capitol doesn’t seem to compare with the riots and violence during the previous two years. Why were hundreds of rioters in the cities either not arrested, or arrested and freed without bail, while numerous vocal Capitol protesters remain incarcerated in deplorable conditions for simply attending a questionable political election?

What has happened to the district attorneys around the country? And what about our federal attorney general not enforcing protection for members of the Supreme Court? BLM? George Floyd? Counterproductive in so many ways.

A police officer, responding to a resistant criminal, repeat offender, doing something very unwise in his apprehension, but murder? In front of scores of people using their cell phone cameras?

Our southern border is going to be a massive problem for decades. Is there any kind of positive reasoning for what we’re seeing?

Our resources. Buying dirty oil from around the world and shut off our much cleaner resources, while making many of our greatest enemies wealthy in the process? Does that mean we should turn off our water supply, and drink out of our septic tanks?

Voting procedures, vaccines, Constitution: free speech, Second Amendment. How can we just ignore or shred the constitutional amendments that we don’t like? Men have fought and died valiantly for freedom.

Answers?

Randy Rosness

Solvang