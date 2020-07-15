Mar Monte Hotel appoints GM, chef

SANTA BARBARA — The Mar Monte Hotel, at 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd., has announced the appointments of Ingrid F. Braun as general manager and Nathan Lingle as executive chef.

Ms. Braun has spent the majority of her 17-year hospitality career in luxury lifestyle hotels in Southern California and has overseen several hotel renovations and openings. Most recently, she served as the opening hotel manager of the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, where she oversaw all hotel operations and guest relations for the 271-room property, according to a news release.

In her new role, Ms. Braun will lead daily operations of the new hotel, which includes two dining outlets, 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and programming that is aimed at reflecting the rhythm and beauty of the community.

Mr. Lingle joins the hotel with extensive experience in owning and operating a variety of top restaurants across the country. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and served several roles at The Ritz-Carlton Resort in Naples, Florida, and served as executive chef and food and beverage director at The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia, officials said.

In addition, Mr. Lingle served as chef de cuisine at the Sagamore Resort and Spa and the VP of food and beverage at L’Auberge Del Mar Resort in Del Mar. With the new hotel, he will lead two all-new concepts, Costa and Cafe Lido, both of which are inspired by the Italian coast and feature locally sourced products.

The 200-room beachfront hotel is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and is slated to open later this summer. For more information, visit www.marmontehotel.com.

— Mitchell White