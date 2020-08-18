Mar Monte Hotel welcomes guests

200-room resort opens across from East Beach

Mar Monte Hotel has opened at 111 E. Cabrillo Blvd., across from East Beach.

The 200-room, oceanside Mar Monte Hotel has opened in Santa Barbara.

Located at 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd., the resort is across the street from East Beach.

The building, which underwent extensive renovation and was enhanced with modern amenities, is designed as a reincarnation of the historic 1930s Vista Mar Monte. The hotel graces three acres of Spanish-influenced grounds.

And the guest rooms offer views of the Pacific Ocean or the mountains.

The hotel is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand.

“The unveiling of Mar Monte Hotel is a proud moment for our entire team. We had a vision to forge a deep connection with the local community and provide inspiration to our guests through unrivaled access to the very best of Santa Barbara,” general manager Ingrid Braun said in a news release Monday. “Through this transformation, we’ve not only created an inspiring property and thought-provoking experiences for the spirited lifestyle traveler, but also a warm and welcoming destination for those who call Santa Barbara home.”

The hotel’s interior design work was done by Los Angeles-based Beleco, which stressed bright white walls for a welcoming atmosphere in the lobby and living room. That area also features exposed beam ceilings, arches, chandeliers, terracotta tiled flooring and a large-scale ceramic tile art installation behind the reception desk, bringing Spanish-style elements into the space in a muted earthy color palette.

The hotel’s two restaurants are Costa and Café Lido, both directed by Executive Chef Nathan Lingle.

Costa is a dinner-only restaurant and features coastal Italian cuisine with hints of Eastern Mediterranean flavors and textures. The restaurant also offers Santa Barbara County and Old World wines.

Café Lido offers all-day dining with light, California-Mediterranean plates that include salads and snacks such as warm marinated olives, charred shishito peppers and house-made rosemary focaccia. Beverages include local Spearhead Coffee, teas, fresh smoothies and cocktails.

The hotel also features a wellness program. Guests and locals will find everything from yoga classes to custom maps for running or walking. There’s also a fresh-pressed juice program in partnership with Santa Barbara-based Juice Ranch.

The hotel also is announcing a Golden Hour Happy Hour with locally sourced cocktails and bites and weekly wine tastings with the Santa Barbara Vintners Association.

In addition, Mar Monte Hotel offers live music in the lobby and in Café Lido, where performances are complemented by local wines, beers and spirits.

And the hotel has 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

For more information or to reserve a room, call the hotel at 805-882-1234 or go to www.marmontehotel.com.