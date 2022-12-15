MARASZEK, Margaret “Peggy”

(9/1/1931 – 12/6/2022)

Peggy was born in Santa Monica in 1931 to Bernadette and Herbert Marsh. She came home to three brothers (Herbert, John, and William).

Shortly after graduating from Saint Monica Catholic High School, she met her future husband Roman Victor “Ray”, a Naval Aviator. In 1950 they married in Monterey, California. They enjoyed living in several parts of the country. They settled in Lompoc after Ray retired from the Navy in February 1965.

After graduating from Allan Hancock College, she worked for the Lompoc Unified School District.

Peggy was active in the La Purisima Parish, Catholic Daughters of America, and the Lompoc Alpha Club. She enjoyed many world-wide adventures while traveling with friends after Ray passed in 2001. Also, she loved gardening, bridge and a variety of card games, but most of all she loved her family, friends, and caregivers.

Also, in addition to being preceded in death by her parents and siblings, she is preceded by daughter Jean, and son Robert.

She is survived by her sons Thomas (Lisa) and Joseph (Kim), four grandsons (Patrick, Jason, David and Derek), one granddaughter (Carla), four great-grandsons (Jason, Catchr, Noah and Henry), and two great-granddaughters (Leah

and Callie).