SANTA BARBARA — Seniors at Maravilla, a retirement campus, are competing in a 10-day event inspired by the Tour de France.

But at Maravilla, it’s called Tour de Zest.

From Sunday to July 5, the residents will take on individual and group cycling challenges in the community’s first in-person event in over a year.

The retirement community expects 60 seniors to join in. Their miles will be tallied in a nationwide competition among 31 sister communities.

