Marc Appleton Library launch celebration postponed

A celebration and official launch opening during construction of the Marc Appleton Library, at 911 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, was delayed due to COVID-19, but may be planned for fall of this year contingent upon safety regulations.

The new Appleton Partners’ architectural offices and historic building opened in 2020 with modifications and enhancements, and the partners are inviting the community to stay tuned as they celebrate the new building and growth with all associates in Southern California.

Andrew Scott, partner and director in the Santa Monica office, has been named design principal for the firm. He gained his masters degree in architecture from the University of California along with a degree in urban design and architecture, and his professionalism and genteel style have been appreciated by the firm and its clients for many years, according to a press release.

Marc Appleton, the founding principal of Appleton Partners in 1976, is well known as an architect, author, speaker, historian and philanthropist in Southern California whose contributions continue to be significant for the new growth and movement planned for Appleton Partners.

Finally, Ken Mineau, managing partner and director of operations, just celebrated a 20-year milestone with Appleton Partners. He’s designed several projects in Japan and China and expatriated to manage the Southeast Asia office of Berkus Group Architects. His international experience enables him to manage high-level, complex projects for Appleton Partners.

For more information, visit www.appleton-architects.com.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com