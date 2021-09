March for Reproductive Rights on Saturday

The March for Reproductive Rights will take place Saturday in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

In Santa Barbara, the march will begin at noon in De la Guerra Plaza.

In Santa Maria, the event will begin with sign making at 1 p.m. at Santa Maria City Hall, the corner of Cook and Broadway. A rally will follow there at 2 p.m. The march will begin at 2:30.

Saturday’s events are being organized by Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund, Women’s March Santa Barbara and Women’s March Santa Maria Valley.

— Dave Mason