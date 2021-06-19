Marcia Burtt Gallery presents ‘Variations’

COURTESY PHOTOS

Randall David Tipton’s painting is “A New Season,” and it’s painted in watermedia, 26 by 20 inches. It’s part of the “Variations” exhibit at the Marcia Burtt Gallery in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — The Marcia Burtt Gallery is presenting a series titled “Variations” through Aug. 22.

The gallery is at 517 Laguna St., Santa Barbara.

The visuals are representations of artists reexamining views and motifs by revisiting the same locations at different times of day, at high and low tides and from season to season.

Marilee Krause’s painting is “Mustard,” and it’s painted in watercolor, 4 by 10.5 inches.

“Light and shadow move across one painting to the next, new shapes take form, hues shift, and clouds drift and disperse,” the series description reads. “Artists paint in spring and return in autumn to find new colors. They discover new vistas from exploring a neighborhood or finding a backcountry trail. Citrus from the backyard tree gives way to roses or sunflowers.”

The paintings and photographs reveal a timeline of each artist’s process and focus in a “world in flux,” according to the description.

To learn more, visit www.artlacuna.com.

— Grayce McCormick