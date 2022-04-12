Marcus Guzman is new Pioneer Valley basketball coach

COURTESY PHOTO

Marcus Guzman was recently selected as the new varsity head coach for men’s basketball at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria

Guzman has more than 20 years of experience coaching at the high school level. Currently he is a Panther special education teacher. He has also worked as an Instructional assistant in the Special Education Department.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to coach our men’s varsity program at Pioneer Valley,’’ Guzman said. “I am looking forward to meeting the players in the program and begin working for the upcoming season.”

He started coaching during the 2001-2002 season in the Righetti High School women’s program under Head Coach Harold Olivera and continued there through the 2004-2005 season.

In 2005, Guzman began coaching at Pioneer Valley in the women’s program under David Amido as the head junior varsity women’s coach. He has coached in both the men’s and women’s basketball programs at Pioneer Valley, most recently as the head women’s JV coach under Coach Mike Bloodworth.

He is also currently the head men’s and women’s golf coach at Pioneer Valley and has coached other sports such as cross country, men’s tennis, softball, track and field.

“We look forward to Coach Guzman and his vision for the PVHS men’s basketball team,’’ said Anthony Morales, Panther director of athletics.

