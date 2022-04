COURTESY PHOTO

The Marcus Roberts Trio will play May 18 at Lobero. The ensemble will also perform May 21 and 22 with the Santa Barbara Symphony at The Granada.



SANTA BARBARA — The Marcus Roberts Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 18 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon St.

The jazz trio consists of pianist Marcus Roberts, drummer Jason Marsalis and bassist Rodney Jordan.

Tickets cost $36 and $46. To purchase, go to lobero.org or call the Lobero at 805-963-0761.

— Dave Mason