MARCY, Marie Pariseau

October 19,1956 – August 16, 2021

Marie was born to James and Helena Pariseau of Lynn, MA. Residing in California since 1959, Marie lived with her three brothers and older sister in Santa Barbara, eventually settling in Santa Maria. Marie attended San Roque elementary school, graduated from Bishop High School and earned a degree in photography at Santa Barbara City College working for several years at Anderson Camera.

Her devotion to our Savior Jesus Christ and Mary His mother was well known among her friends and family. She served her community at her local Parish churches most of her adult life. She was an accomplished singer, songwriter, and musician and was also a member of Catholic Daughters of America.

Marie is survived by her sons, Nolan and Devon, daughter-in-law Franchesca, grandsons, Ethan and Lucas, three brothers – Mike, Chris, and Steve Pariseau, and sister Kathy Pariseau Pierson.

Additional details can be found at https://bit.ly/3ggffmz