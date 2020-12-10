Margerum wine makes top 100 list

Wine Enthusiast Magazine has recognized the Margerum M5 White Rhône Blend as a Top 100 Wine of the Year at No. 30.

The wine is from the Margerum Estate Vineyard, Los Olivos District, and produced by Margerum Wine Co.

Wine Enthusiast editors and tasters reviewed more than 25,000 wines to develop a ranking of the top wines tasted over the last 12 months.

Margerum earned the No. 30 spot with a score of 94 points.

Senior editor Matt Kettmann said of the wine, “Complex and yet utterly refreshing, this estate blend of 45% Grenache Blanc, 21% Marsanne, 14% Viognier, 13% Roussanne and 7% Picpoul Blanc begins with wet stone, chalk, nectarine, Rainier cherry and creamed pear on the crisp nose. The palate sizzles with acidity and ashy, chalky tension, delivering flavors of kiwi, lychee and more stone fruit.”

The suggested retail price for the wine is $28.95.

This acknowledgement follows the recognition of other Margerum wines, such as the 2018 Margerum Uber Syrah, the 2018 Margerum Black Oak Vineyard Syrah, the 2018 Margerum Estate Syrah and the 2018 Margerum M5 Red Reserve.

— Grayce McCormick