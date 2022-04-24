Marian donates bike helmets to Santa Maria schoolchildren

COURTESY PHOTOS

A student at Liberty School in Santa Maria wears a bicycle helmet.

Marian Regional Medical Center recently donated 60 helmets to second- and third-graders who completed a four-week bike safety and training course at Alvin and Rice elementary schools in Santa Maria.

The hands-on bicycle education course was taught by volunteers from SBBIKE+COAST in partnership with the local schools.

After students completed the four-week bike safety and training course, SBBIKE+COAST hosted a bike sale event for students to put their education to good use.

The pre-owned bikes sold at the event are carefully inspected and renovated for safety and longevity. All bikes are sold for $20 and include a complimentary helmet to ensure students get on the road safely.

Marian Regional Medical Center brings bicycle helmets to Rice Elementary School in Santa Maria.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when helmets are used, overall head injuries are reduced by about 60% and fatalities by about 73%.

“We are so grateful for Marian Regional Medical Center’s partnership and support. We teach kids how to ride bikes safely, and it is so critical they have a reliable helmet to depend on once they begin riding their bike to school and around town,” said Heather Deutsch, executive director of SBBIKE+COAST, in a news release.

SBBIKE+COAST’s mission is to promote walking, bicycling, and public transit county-wide to create healthy, sustainable, and equitable communities. They encourage children to walk or ride bicycles to school and understand the importance of teaching them how to reach their destination safely.

The countywide Safe Routes to School program reaches more than 10,000 students annually.

For more information about the program, or to volunteer or donate, visit SBBIKE+COAST’s website, www.sbbike.org/get_involved.

