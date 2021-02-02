Marian encourages actions for heart health

SANTA MARIA — February is American Heart Month, and Marian Regional Medical Center is emphasizing cardiac health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S.

Dignity Health Central Coast Hospitals, which includes Marian in Santa Maria, are urging individuals to make changes that will improve heart health.

“This pandemic has been incredibly stressful for many and has deterred some individuals from seeking out proper health care, including cardiac care,” Dr. Scott Robertson, chief medical officer of Dignity Health Central Coast, said in a statement. “We want to emphasize the importance of maintaining health screenings, including diabetes, blood pressure, and appropriate heart screenings. We encourage community members to take the initiative to get the proper care and make these important screenings a priority.”

As part of American Heart Month, doctors are encouraging individuals to adopt lifestyles that prevent heart disease. Exercising regularly, scheduling routine cardio screens, eating heart-healthy foods and reducing stress are all actions individuals can take to reduce the risk of heart disease and improve overall health.

Marian advises individuals to engage in activities that promote heart health year-round, not just during February.

— Madison Hirneisen