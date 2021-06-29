Marian hosts graduation

COURTESY PHOTO

The Marian Regional Medical Center honors graduates in its family medicine residency program.

SANTA MARIA — Marian Regional Medical Center hosted its fifth annual graduation Saturday for the Marian Family Medicine Residency Program.

The ceremony took place at Presqu’ile Winery in Santa Maria.

The graduates are Drs. Julian Xander Valentin Bandura, D.O. (doctor of osteopathic medicine); Eric Michael Gavarre, M.D.: Baochuong Quy Le, D.O.; Eric Matthew Sincoff, D.O.; and Mira Han Yoon, D.O.

The program is currently recruiting prospective physician residents who all share one commonality: “passion and expertise to be the best in their field,” according to a news release.

— Dave Mason