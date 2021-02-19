Marian maternity care center honored

SANTA MARIA — Blue Shield of California awarded a Blue Distinction Centers designation to Marian Regional Medical Center for its maternity care, the hospital announced Tuesday.

Its birthing center also was distinguished by Newsweek as one the best maternity hospitals.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association evaluates maternity care centers by key factors, such as preventable or treatable pregnancy-related conditions, high utilization of C-sections and racial and ethnic disparities.

In 2020, the program assessed race ethnicity data, the hospital’s maternal quality improvement program, drills for adverse events and protocols for the management of hypertension and hemorrhage.

Marian Regional Medical Center is located at 1400 E. Church St. in Santa Maria. To learn more, go to dignityhealth.org/central-coast/locations/marianregional.

— Annelise Hanshaw