Marian provides COVID-19 vaccines

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot is administered to a medical worker in December at Marian Regional Medical Center. The Santa Maria hospital is now administering vaccinations to residents 75 and older by appointment.

SANTA MARIA — Marian Regional Medical Center is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to Santa Barbara County residents 75 and older by appointment only.

To make an appointment, call Marian at 805-739-3815 or visit dignityhealth.org/marianregional.

At the time of vaccination, residents 75 and older will be asked to provide proof of age (drivers’ license, state ID, passport or birth certificate) and county residency (drivers’ license, state ID or mail with name and Santa Barbara County address). They are also asked to bring their personal health insurance card.

Also eligible for the vaccine are healthcare workers who provide direct care to patients or to residents of a skilled care facility or to those in a homecare capacity, according to a Marian news release.

The hospital, which is part of Dignity Health, is providing the vaccinations in a partnership with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

— Dave Mason