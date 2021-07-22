Marian provides helmets, car seats

SANTA MARIA — Marian Regional Medical Center is distributing multi-sport child safety helmets and convertible car seats to low-income families.

The California Kids Plates Program provided the lifesaving equipment to Marian Regional Medical Center, which is distributing them at no cost to underserved patients and their families of children up to age 18. In addition to providing the gear, Marian is providing instruction on the equipment’s proper use.

“As the primary health care facility in the Santa Maria Valley, Marian Regional Medical Center has a commitment to the health and safety of local youth,” said Sue Andersen, the Marian Regional Medical Center president and CEO, in a statement. “This incredible program offers us a proactive opportunity to educate and protect those that are most vulnerable — our children and the underserved population, and we are grateful for this partnership.”

The Marian Family Birthing Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit will distribute car seats to families who can’t afford one. And the Emergency Services Department will provide car seats to those involved in an automobile accident and in need of a new seat. In total, 32 car seats, which can be used for children five pounds and up, and up to age 2, will be given to residents.

Bike helmets will be distributed by both the Emergency Services Department and the Pediatric Department to children. Nearly 100 bicycle helmets in three sizes will be given away.

— Dave Mason