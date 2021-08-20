Marian recognized for cardiopulmonary program

SANTA MARIA — Marian Regional Medical Center has announced the certification of its Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

“This certification is recognition of Marian’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care,” according to a news release from the Santa Maria hospital.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (such as heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier.

Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.

For more about Marian, go to dignityhealth.org/central-coast/locations/marianregional

— Dave Mason