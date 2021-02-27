Marian recognized for excellent care

SANTA MARIA — Marian Regional Medical Center has achieved the Healthgrades 2021 America’s Best 250 Hospitals Award.

The honor places the Santa Maria hospital in the top 5 percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed by Healthgrades, which connects consumers with physicians and health systems.

Recipients of the 250 Best Hospitals Award stand out for excellence in a broad spectrum of care and exceptional outcomes, according to a news release.

“We are especially proud of this incredible accomplishment, ranking us among an elite group of hospitals with exceptional clinical outcomes,” Sue Andersen, president and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center, said in a statement. “Our entire health care team shares this achievement, which demonstrates our commitment to quality, safety and patient care. During a year that has been especially trying for our staff, this remarkable acknowledgment serves as a testament to our continued commitment to provide care for the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

According to a news release, from 2017 to 2019, patients treated in the top 250 hospitals had a 27.4% lower risk of dying on average than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.

— Madison Hirneisen