Marian Regional Medical Center celebrates 10th anniversary

COURTESY PHOTOS

The first patient comes to Marian Regional Medical Center during its 2012 opening.

During National Hospital Week this year, Marian Regional Medical Center celebrates 10 years of providing care to the Santa Maria Valley in its new, state-of-the-art hospital.

In 1967, the original Marian Hospital opened its doors to serve Santa Maria, a city with less than half of the residents it has today. Over the years, as the population grew, increasing health care demands quickly extended beyond the capacity of the existing facility.

With that growth came the vision for a new medical center with enhanced technologies, recruitment of physicians from top medical schools and expanded programs and services.

Marian is known for its stunning architecture and bell towers. It was built to meet the needs of Santa Maria’s growing population.

In 2008, ground was broken, and the foundation for the new hospital was laid, and with that began a new era of health care for Santa Maria. Piece by piece, the hospital of the future was constructed. The structure would stand out along the city skyline and become known for its impressive architecture, beautiful bell towers and a serene and healing environment.

In 2012, the highly-anticipated, 191-bed facility opened its doors to the public, marking a new era in health care for the community and ensuring the growing population had access to the highest levels of medical care. An expanded Newborn ICU, brand new Critical Care Unit, and Emergency Department were developed to care for the community, and beauty and tranquility were considered for all areas of the new hospital including the grand entryway, the courtyard, the chapel and stained glass and the café. Every detail was carefully planned with patients and their families in mind.

“We are so excited to celebrate 10 years of technology, growth and serving our community,” said Sue Andersen, president and CEO, Marian Regional Medical Center. “We have developed from a small community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering the latest in technologies and exceptional health care, with a focus on patient experience. We are proud to be members of this community and will continue to advance our programs and services for those we serve.”

The new facility was designed prioritizing safety, comfort and the latest advancements in technology. Private patient rooms, centralized nursing station and a clean and calming atmosphere were a focus.

“As our community continues to grow, we remain committed to our promise to recruit exceptional physicians and employees, offer the latest advanced technologies and provide safe, quality care to our patients,” said Ms. Andersen.

