Marian reinstates limited patient visitation

SANTA MARIA — After the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Marian Regional Medical Center has decided to reinstate limited patient visitation.

The following rules took effect Wednesday at the Santa Maria hospital.

— One visitor, per day, may accompany a patient (with the exception of the Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units at Marian Regional Medical Center).

— At the discretion of ER staff, one visitor may be permitted to accompany patients in the Emergency Department.

— For labor and delivery, one care partner and a doula are permitted

— The main hospital lobby and outpatient lobbies areas are closed to the public

— All visitors must be vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of their visit.

— Masks, covering the nose and mouth, must be worn all times during visits to the hospital.

— Special consideration is given on a case-by-case basis for compassionate care.

— Dave Mason