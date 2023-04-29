Marine Protected Areas make a difference

When I think of Santa Barbara, I think of the glittering ocean and beautiful beaches. The beach was a big reason that I chose to attend UCSB, and I’m sure many of my peers would say the same. However, this essential part of our culture and community is under attack.

California’s ocean and coastline are being threatened by destructive fishing practices and oil drilling. The best way to protect our oceans from these industries is to establish Marine Protected Areas. MPAs restrict destructive practices, allowing marine life to recover while protecting biodiversity. California’s current system of MPAs is outdated and inadequate, putting beaches like ours at risk.

Therefore, Gov. Gavin Newsom must commit to expanding California’s MPAs and not allow powerful industries to keep hurting our oceans.

We must take action to ensure that the beautiful coasts we all love are preserved for generations to come. Contact your local representative to show support for expanding ocean protections.

Kyla Metchette

UCSB student