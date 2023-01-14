Marissa Freeman joins Dream Foundation board

COURTESY PHOTO

Marissa Freeman

Marissa Freeman, chief marketing officer of Union Square Hospitality Group, has joined the board of directors of Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally ill adults.

The foundation is based in Santa Barbara.

Ms. Freeman will work closely with the marketing and communications team on strategy and creative direction as well as establish relationships to broaden awareness about the organization and its mission across the country.

A globally-recognized business and creative leader, Ms. Freeman was part of the leadership team that led USHG out of the pandemic, building an industry-leading group of innovative marketers and communication professionals to help restore the business to pre-pandemic levels.

“This foundation’s work is personal to me. I lost my mom to cancer when I was 19. My family faced its darkest time, and those memories are still painful. Dream Foundation brings moments of real joy when these families need it most,” said Ms. Freeman. “I feel privileged to be joining this board.”

Before joining USHG, Ms. Freeman was the chief brand officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. She has held executive positions at BBDO, DDB and Deutsch LA, inspiring creative teams and driving business growth. She has been awarded the AMA Marketer of the Year Award and named one of 2019’s Brand Innovators Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing.

“Marissa’s creative leadership will be instrumental as we strategize for the year ahead,” said Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation’s CEO. “The marketing and communications team welcome her insight, expertise and imagination with intrigue and optimism. We are delighted to welcome her to the Dream Foundation.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com