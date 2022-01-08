Maritime museum announces two-week closure

SANTA BARBARA — The local COVID-19 surge has led to a two-week closure of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The closure began Friday.

The decision was made “in order to protect the health and safety of our guests, staff and volunteers,” museum Executive Director Greg Gorga said in a news release.

The museum hopes to reopen Jan. 21, but this will depend on the path that COVID takes, according to the release.

Regardless of when the museum opens, it will still host its free Jan. 20 Zoom lecture. To register for it, go to www.sbmm.org.

Docent training, originally scheduled to begin today, has been postponed until

at least Jan 22. (For more information about how to become a docent, contact

jbaker@sbmm.org or 805 456-8748 or visit www.sbmm.org/volunteer-application.)

The recently announced Whale of a Tale program, seeking children’s K-6 ocean-related artwork, will continue — with a change. All submissions should be mailed to: Museum Experience Manager, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara.

For more about the program, see the story in Monday’s News-Press.

— Katherine Zehnder