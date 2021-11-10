Maritime Museum Presents ‘Island Visions’



COURTESY PHOTOS

Isaac Seigel-Boettner, left, and his brother Jacob Seigel Brielle collaborated on “Island Visions.”

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will present a webinar at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 about Santa Barbara-raised brothers Jacob Seigel Brielle and Isaac Seigel-Boettner and their book “Island Visions.”

The book is produced by their Pedal Born Pictures and Santa Barbara Middle School.

While the webinar is free, registration is required, and donations are welcome. To register, go to sbmm.org/santa-barbara-event.

During the virtual presentation, Mr. Brielle and Mr. Boettner will tell the story of how “Island Visions” was born, filling the evening with stories told through conversations, photography and artwork from their new book.

The book was a seven-year project that involved more than 40 scientists, fishermen, and other maritime and Channel Island experts. While the book is suitable for all, its aim is to introduce children to the local environment and the importance of conservation, according to a news release.

“On a ninth-grade outdoor expedition with Santa Barbara Middle School, we had the privilege of experiencing the wonders of the Channel Islands. We also met ocean filmmaker Mike deGruy, who taught us that every place, every creature, has a story. ‘Island Visions’ is our effort to help share these stories,” said Mr. Brielle when asked why they decided to write the book.

— Katherine Zehnder