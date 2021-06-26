Maritime Museum presents ‘Wave Woman’ talks

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is hosting a discussion with two surfers about iconic women in surfing.

Speakers are Vicky Durand, author of “Wave Woman: The Life and Struggles of a Surfing Pioneer,” and Heather Hudson, producer of “93 Letters from Marge” and “The Women of the Waves” films.

The book presentation, question-and-answer session and signing event will take place in the museum’s Munger Theater at 4 p.m. July 29 with limited seating.

The event is free with museum admission, but reservations are required and can be made online at reservations@sbmm.org.

Maritime Museum members who attend will get a 25% discount on the purchase of Ms. Durand’s book and a 10% discount on Ms. Hudson’s DVDs and posters.

In their work, the surfing women pay homage to inspiring surfing icons.

Ms. Durand’s book, “Wave Woman,” is a biography of her mother, Betty Pembroke Heldreich Winstedt, who was one of the first women surfers in the mid-1950s who competed in big wave competitions and won first place in Lima, Peru. The author herself won the Makaha International Surfing Championships in 1957, an early contest that included women, and she and her mother were invited to Club Waikiki as Hawaiian Surfing ambassadors.

Ms. Hudson’s films, “The Women of the Waves” and “The Women of the Waves 2,” premiered at the Maritime Museum, are screened in the Munger Theater on Saturdays and are available for purchase in the Maritime Museum store.

Ms. Hudson is a Santa Barbara film producer, and has worked for nearly 20 years with Heal the Ocean in a commitment to end ocean pollution. In 2012, the filmmaker was named to Heal the Ocean’s board of directors.

Ms. Durand and Ms. Hudson will also have an exhibit and presentation at the California Surf Museum in Oceanside.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com