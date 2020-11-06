Maritime Museum receives donation

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival has donated the $2,900 proceeds from its recent Instagram silent auction to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Twelve professional artists — Tori Antonelis, Christine May Brand, Alan Clark, Pedro DeLaCruz, Brandon Harward, Julie Ippoliti, Rachel Kenney, Syd McCutcheon, Sierra Patti, Janet Reid, Sharon Schock, and Kim Snyder — transformed wooden fish into original artwork for the public to bid on.

Photos of the artists and the fish to be auctioned were published on both the SBMM and Sea Glass Festival Instagram and Facebook pages, so people could pick their favorites before the bidding began.

— Marilyn McMahon