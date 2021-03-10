Maritime Museum releases annual report, strategic plan

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has completed two documents that are now available for public viewing.

As part of a national accreditation process, museum staff, trustees and other stakeholders have completed the 2019-2020 annual report and the 2021-2026 strategic plan. Members of the public are invited to read them and provide feedback.

“Those two documents together describe where the Museum has been, how far it has come, and where it is headed,” Greg Gorga, SBMM executive director, said in a statement. “Part of that future, we hope, includes American Alliance of Museums (AAM) accreditation, which will mean that the Museum can provide more exciting programs and exhibits to the community.”

For the past three years, the museum has been working toward AAM accreditation, and now is at the last step in that process, a site visit, which is anticipated to be held this week.

The museum is located at the Santa Barbara Harbor, at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190. Visit sbmm.org or call 805-962-8404 for details.

— Gerry Fall